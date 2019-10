Fire brigade personnel pump water from a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Nagano, Japan, Oct.15, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Fire brigade personnel pump water from a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Nagano, Japan, Oct.15, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

A view of a road covered with mud in Nagano, Nagano prefecture, Japan, Oct.15, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A bulldozer cleans mud from a road in Nagano, Nagano prefecture, Japan, Oct.15, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The death toll in a powerful typhoon that hit Japan over the weekend mounted to 68 on Tuesday as rescue teams continued searching for at least 15 missing people.

Severe flooding by record rains brought by Hagibis, the worst typhoon to struck Japan for decades, has complicated rescue efforts and prevented the authorities from taking stock of material and human damage.