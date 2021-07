US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) is escorted by Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori (R) prior to their meeting at the Iikura Guesthouse in Tokyo, Japan, 20 July 2021. EFE-EPA/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) elbow bumps with Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori (R) prior to their meeting at the Iikura Guesthouse in Tokyo, Japan, 20 July 2021. EFE-EPA/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

The deputy foreign minister of Japan, Takeo Mori, and his American counterpart Wendy Sherman on Tuesday stressed the need to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait in the face of China's growing military presence in the area, the Japanese foreign ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that the two sides also strongly criticized China's attempts to "unilaterally change the status-quo" in East China Sea and South China Sea. EFE

