US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (3-L) flanked by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2-L) speaks to Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) and Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi (2-R) during the Japan-U.S. Security Consultative Committee (SCC) meeting in Tokyo, Japan, 16 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Kiyoshi Ota / POOL

The United States and Japan Tuesday denounced China's "destabilizing behavior" in the region and alleged that Beijing's conduct was inconsistent with the international order.

The two sides condemned the Chinese military activities in the Pacific region, the situation in Hong Kong and of the Uighur minority in the troubled Xinjiang region. EFE-EPA