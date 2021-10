A handout photo made available by the Aso City Hall and received via Jiji Press shows black clouds (rear) following an eruption of Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ASO CITY HALL HANDOUT JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

A screen grab taken from a handout video made available by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and received via Jiji Press shows ashes and smoke from Mount Aso's eruption in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JAPAN METEOROGICAL AGENCY HANDOU -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Mount Aso in the southwest of Japan erupted Wednesday, spewing ash and large columns of smoke that prompted the authorities to raise the threat level in and around the danger zone.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported no damages due to the volcanic eruption detected at 11.43 am local time.

The eruption sent blankets of ash more than a kilometer from the crater and 3.5 km high in the sky, said the agency.

(...)