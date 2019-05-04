Well-wishers enter the palace grounds to greet Japan's new Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during their first public appearance at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 4 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Well-wishers wave national flags at Japan's new Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito (L) waves at his subjects alongside Empress Masako (R) during their first appearance after his ascension at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito (L) delivers his speech to the public alongside Empress Masako (R) during their first appearance after his ascension at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tens of thousands of Japanese people from across the country welcomed the first public appearance of the new emperor Naruhito with gusto.

"I have come from Kobe to Tokyo to see the new emperor. Although there were many people and it was exhausting, I had a good time," Takafumi Kaohara, 27, who came to see Naruhito make his first public address from the balcony of the Imperial Palace, told Efe.

Like Kaohara, many others stood in line for hours under the harsh sun to catch a glimpse of the new emperor following his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1.

Naruhito, 59, became the new emperor of Japan after his father Akihito, 85, decided to abdicate after 30 years on the throne due to his advanced age and ailing health, making way for his son and ushering in a new era for the country.

Some 154,800 people had gathered to witness Akihito's last public appearance at New Year.

According to local news agency Kyodo more than 140,000 people gathered on Saturday for Naruhito's address.

People of all ages formed perfect queues, as is habitual in Japan, and waited with patience to see their new emperor at the Imperial Palace in the Japanese capital.

The new emperor spoke from behind the bulletproof glass that protects the balcony six times during the day and expressed brief messages.

In a very brief address, Naruhito expressed his desire for "Japan and the international community to come together in pursuing world peace and further development."

He said he was deeply thankful and happy that people had come to celebrate his ascension to the throne and wished for health and happiness for the people.

Mika Tajima, 30, told Efe she liked the calm manner in which Naruhito spoke.

Those present were able to see Naruhito and another eleven members of the royal family - including Empress Masako and Prince Fumihito, his brother and first in the line to throne - in person.

Those present greeted Naruhito with cries of "banzai," a traditional Japanese greeting, and many waved national flags.

The emperor's wife, Empress Masako, accompanied Naruhito in a yellow dress.

The emperor opted for a dark suit, as did the other male royal family members, while the women wore colorful dresses.

Many documented the historic moment on their smartphones and cameras.

According to a recent survey carried out by Japanese news agency Kyodo, 82.5 percent of the Japanese population is in favor of the new emperor, while the imperial system has the support of the majority.

According to the survey, only 4.8 percent of Japanese people are in favor of abolishing the monarchy.

