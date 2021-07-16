IOC President Thomas Bach offers prayers at the cenotaph for the atomic bomb victims at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, 16 July 2021.EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A fresh surge in Covid-19 infections in Tokyo has stoked concerns over the Olympic Games just a week before the event is set to kick off, even as Japanese citizens have expressed their discontent with protests.

The Japanese capital on Friday reported 1,271 fresh infections, marking the third consecutive with over a thousand daily cases, while Thursday had witnessed the highest number of cases in six months.

The Covid spike comes just ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, set to be inaugurated on Jul. 23, amid the popular sentiment turning strongly against the Games, with fears that the event could become an infection hotspot as thousands of participants arrive from abroad. EFE

