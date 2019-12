(L-R) Shingo Nomura representing Seiei Toyoma from Japan for Peace and International Understanding, Japanese Tetsu Nakamura, for Peace & Internationa Understanding, Aniceto Guterres Lopez from East Timor, for Emergent Leadership, Shanta Sinha from India for Community Leadership,Sheila Coronel from Philippines for Journalism, Literature & Creative Communication Arts, James Michael Lyngdoh from India for Government Service, and Zhou Xingping representing Gao Yaojie from China for Public Service pose during the awarding ceremonies of 2003 Ramon Magsaysay Award in Manila, Philippines, Aug.31, 2003. EPA-EFE/FILE/DENNIS SABANGAN

Japanese Tetsu Nakamura (l), for Peace & Internationa Understanding bows before the Philippines President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (r) during the awarding ceremonies of 2003 Ramon Magsaysay Award in Manila, Philippines on Aug.31, 2003. EPA-EFE/FILE/DENNIS SABANGAN

The head of a Japanese aid agency and five others, including his bodyguards, were killed on Wednesday after a group of gunmen opened fire on their vehicles in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.

The attack was carried out around 8 am in Jalalabad of eastern Nangarhar province when, Tetsu Nakamura, a physician and the head of Peace and Medical Service (PMS) charity, was driving through the city area, provincial governor’s spokesperson Attaullah Khogyanai told EFE.