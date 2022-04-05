Visitors look at Reactor buildings No 1 (L) and No 2 during the decommissioning work at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Oma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, 15 November 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL

Workers wearing full-protective suits and masks work during the decommissioning work at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Oma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, 15 November 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL

Japan's national federation of fisheries cooperatives on Tuesday reiterated its opposition to releasing the contaminated processed water stored in the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific ocean, after holding a meeting with the government.

The fishermen have opposed the measure as harmful for their economic interests, ever since it was laid out in an agreement between the ministry of industry, economy and commerce and the operator of the disaster-hit plant - the Tokyo Electric Power Company - to resolve the issue of disposing the growing amount of contaminated water at the Fukushima facility.

"We continue to be firmly opposed to the spill," Hiroshi Kishi, the head of the fisheries federation, told reporters, and said that fishermen should be able to continue working without worries (over the spill).

(...)