Japanese police sent some 50 investigators on Wednesday morning to comb the area where former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated last week.
The large-scale investigation began around 5 am (20:00 GMT) in the city of Nara, when police cordoned off the street so that forensic investigators could carry out a search for all the bullets fired in the attack, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The homemade gun used by suspect Tetsuya Yamagami was capable of launching six bullets with each shot and was fired twice.
