A hearse carrying the body of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji Temple at the end of the funeral procession in Tokyo, Japan, 12 July 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A woman holds a collage as she waits to bid farewell before the vehicle carrying the body of former prime minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji Temple at the end of the funeral procession in Tokyo, Japan, 12 July 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Police investigate the crime scene, where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot during an Upper House election campaign, outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station of Kintetsu Railway in Nara, western Japan, 08 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

Japanese police sent some 50 investigators on Wednesday morning to comb the area where former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated last week.

The large-scale investigation began around 5 am (20:00 GMT) in the city of Nara, when police cordoned off the street so that forensic investigators could carry out a search for all the bullets fired in the attack, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The homemade gun used by suspect Tetsuya Yamagami was capable of launching six bullets with each shot and was fired twice.

