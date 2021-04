Demonstrators march during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 18 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 18 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute while holding a placard during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 18 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A demonstrator holds a placard that shows support for the National Unity Government (NUG), a government formed by leaders of the anti-coup protest and ethnic minority leaders during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 18 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Authorities in Tokyo Monday said they were ascertaining the whereabouts of a detained Japanese freelance journalist and filmmaker in Myanmar.

Security forces detained Yuki Kitazumi, who lives in Myanmar, Sunday night, according to several eyewitnesses. EFE