Japanese freelance journalist Yuki Kitazumi speaks to reporters upon his arrival at Narita Airport in Narita, near Tokyo, Japan, late 14 May 2021. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

A Japanese reporter jailed in Myanmar for his coverage of the protests after the recent coup was deported Saturday after being released by Myanmar authorities at Tokyo’s request, according to local media reports.

Freelance reporter Yuki Kitazumi, 45, was arrested in Yangon on Apr. 18 and faced a sentence of up to three years in prison for allegedly spreading "fake news" and supporting the civil disobedience movement against the coup, but authorities withdrew the charges. EFE