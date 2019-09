Inspection members and Tokyo Electric Power Company's staff watch the Unit 1 (L) and Unit 2 buildings during decommissioning work at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, 20 November 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan’s environment minister said Tuesday the only way of getting rid of the radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear accident was by pouring it, after being treated, into the Pacific Ocean.

“The only option will be to drain it into the sea and dilute it,” Yoshiaki Harada told reporters of his time as the head of the ministry, one day before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to reform the cabinet. EFE-EPA