Japanese Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Minister Yoshitaka Sakurada speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 2, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Olympics Minister has Wednesday stepped down after making a series of controversial remarks.

Yoshitaka Sakurada resigned one year and four months before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"I felt that I had to take responsibility and decided to send a letter of resignation to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," he told local media.

Sakurada had been a regular target of the opposition criticism and had aroused outrage among some Japanese citizens with his unfortunate comments on various topics.

In one recent remark he said he was "greatly disappointed" to learn that the Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee had leukemia.

Sakurada said his disappointment stemmed from the fact that Ikee "is a potential Olympic medalist, an athlete in whom we all had great hopes."

Shortly after making the statement, he apologized to Ikee for his "lack of consideration."

The 69-year-old politician, who has also held a position as head of cybersecurity, said in December that he was "unable" to use a personal computer.

"There are two things that I have felt ashamed of since I became a politician: not being able to use a PC or speaking English," he said at a conference in Tokyo, where he also said that the world "would be a better place for people who are not good at foreign languages ??if technologies advance to fill their deficiencies."

The previous month, he said that he was not aware of the participation of his North Korean counterpart in a meeting of international Olympic officials in Tokyo.

He also said that he did not know that the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, had supported North Korea's participation in the 2020 Games after visiting Pyongyang.

Sakurada was named Olympics Minister in October, as part of a government shake-up carried out by Abe.

Shunichi Suzuki, who previously held the position, will take back the role.

The Japanese prime minister said he had accepted Sakurada's resignation and apologized "for having named him," Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

Sakurada's resignation came after the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), Tsunekazu Takeda, announced he will not run for another term in office in June, due to an international vote-buying scandal.

Takeda is being investigated by French prosecutors on suspicion of having paid 230 million yen ($2.1 million) to a front company to favor the election of the Tokyo candidacy in 2013 for the games, allegedly bribing those responsible for the African Olympic committees. EFE

