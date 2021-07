A handout photo made available by Blue Origin shows the parachutes deploying as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen return to earth after a trip to space following lift off from Launch Site One, Texas, USA, 20 July 2021. EFE/EPA/BLUE ORIGIN / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Blue Origin shows Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard lifting off with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen aboard for a trip into space from Launch Site One, Texas, USA, 20 July 2021. EFE/EPA/BLUE ORIGIN / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Blue Origin shows Jeff Bezos (R) reacting as he leaves the capsule after Blue Origin New Shepard with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen returned to earth following a trip to space after lift off from Launch Site One, Texas, USA, 20 July 2021. EFE/EPA/BLUE ORIGIN / HANDOUT

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, on Tuesday flew to space aboard his rocket ship the New Shepard, a journey that took him 106 kilometers (65 miles) above the surface of Earth.

Bezos was joined by his brother Mark, 82-year-old veteran aviator Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old Dutch student, son of a multi-billionaire. EFE

ab/jt/ks