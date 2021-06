Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos participates in the unveiling of an Amazon environmental initiative entitled 'The Climate Pledge', in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2019 (reissued 07 June 2021).EFE/EPA/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

An undated handout photo made available by Blue Origin shows Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos inspects New Shepard'Äôs West Texas launch facility before the rocket'Äôs maiden voyage, in West Texas, USA. (issued 07 June 2021). EFE/EPA/BLUE ORIGIN HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Blue Origin shows Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos checking out Crew Capsule 2.0 after touchdown in West Texas, USA, 12 December 2017 (issued 07 June 2021). EFE/EPA/BLUE ORIGIN HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: BLUE ORIGIN HANDOUT

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will travel to space with his brother on the first human flight launched by his company Blue Origin.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” Bezos wrote in an Instagram post.EFE

pamp/mp/ks