A Jan 20, 2020 photograph shows American actress and singer of Puerto Rican origin Jennifer Lopez along with her partner ex-baseball player Alex Rodríguez in Los Angeles (California, USA). EFE-EPA/FILE/David Swanson

Latin stars Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez have officially endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election.

The official endorsement from the power couple came in a recorded online chat with the Democratic nominee and his wife Jill Biden. EFE-EPA