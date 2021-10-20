Omar al-Kiswani, the director of al-Aqsa Mosque, pictured during an interview with EFE at his office in Jerusalem. EFE-EPA/ Laura Fernández Palomo

View of the Dome of the Rock located in the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. EFE-EPA / Laura Fernández Palomo

Tensions are on the rise over an increasing number of Jewish worshippers silently praying at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which comes in violation of a long-standing understanding that is not codified in law.

The fragile “status quo” agreement also involving neighboring Jordan, which assumes custodianship over al-Aqsa, allows Jews to only visit the holy site, also known as the Temple Mount, but not pray there.

"Turning the political conflict into a religious one is the most dangerous," Omar Kiswani, director of al-Aqsa Mosque, tells Efe after an Israeli judge endorsed allowing Jews to engage in quiet prayers on the Temple Mount.

The compound is venerated by the three Abrahamic religions of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

(...)