Visitors look at the grave of US singer and songwriter Jim Morrison at the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, France, 01 July 2021 (issued 02 July 2021). EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Saturday marks 50 years since Jim Morrison, American musician, poet and one of the greatest rock legends, died in Paris.

Morrison was found dead in an apartment in the neighborhood of Le Marais, where he had moved to recover from his drug addiction and be inspired by the artistic spirit of the French capital.EFE

