Director Todd Phillips and actor Joaquin Phoenix arrive for the premiere of Joker at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA, 28 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

Joaquin Phoenix has said that accusing a movie of glorifying violence is “absurd” after controversy around his latest role in Joker.

The actor has been praised by critics for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck, a failed and bullied stand-up comedian who transforms into the insane criminal mastermind known as the Joker.

Relatives of 12 people who were killed in a shooting at a cinema during a Batman screening in 2012 wrote to Warner Bros with concerns about the level of violence in the production.