The US Capitol is illuminated by lights from the public art display 'Field of Flags', made up of over 200,000 flags intended to represent the American people who are unable to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration, across the National Mall in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2021. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Blue lights are beamed into the sky over the 'Field of Flags', made up of over 200,000 flags intended to represent the American people who are unable to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration, at the National Mall in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2021. EFE-EPA/Joe Raedle / POOL

United States President-elect Joe Biden will not lift travel restrictions on visitors from Europe and Brazil from Jan. 26, as announced by the outgoing President Donald Trump on Monday, his spokesperson, Jen Psaki, said.

"On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Psaki said on Twitter. EFE-EPA