Image made available by Universal Pictures shows John Cena (R) as Jakob Toretto and Vin Diesel (L) as Dominic Toretto. EFE/Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Professional wrestler John Cena said playing a villain in the ninth instalment of Fast & Furious, F9, added an extra layer of excitement to his involvement in the tight-knit franchise.

The WWE star plays the assassin Jakob Toretto in the new movie, brother of Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto and the partner in crime of Cipher, played by Charlize Theron.EFE