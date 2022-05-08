Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu (C) attends a press conference after being elected, at the Exhibition and Convention Centre in Hong Kong, China, 08 May 2022. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

John Lee, the sole candidate in Hong Kong’s chief executive election, won 99.2 percent of votes cast by the city’s pro-Beijing elites Sunday to become the next leader of the Asian financial hub.

A total of 1,428 out of 1,461 members of an election committee - the only people in the city of 7.4 million eligible to vote - cast their ballots Sunday morning, resulting in a high turnout of 97.74 percent.

Among the 1,428 voters, 1,416 voted for and eight against Lee, a police officer turned hardline security minister who ran unopposed with Beijing’s blessing. Four ballots were invalid. The poll began at 09.00 (GMT 01.00) and lasted for two and a half hours. The result was announced at around 12.30 at the Convention and Exhibition Center, a major landmark in Hong Kong.

