US actress Amber Heard (C), wearing a scarf around her face, arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 07 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

US actor Johnny Depp (C), wearing a face mask, arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 07 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Johnny Depp “is not and has never been a wife beater”, his lawyer said Tuesday at a court hearing in London.

The American actor is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of British tabloid newspaper The Sun, over an article in April 2018 that called him a “wife beater”.EFE-EPA

