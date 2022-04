Actress Amber Heard, right, stands next to her attorney Elaine Bredehoft, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 18 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Steve Helber / POOL

Actress Amber Heard talks to her attorneys in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 18 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Steve Helber / POOL

Actor Johnny Depp speaks to his attorney Ben Chew, right, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 18 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Steve Helber / POOL

The trial for defamation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had in its second week of arguments the testimony of the actor’s doctor, who said he found part of his client’s finger between blood and broken glass.

The court in Fairfax (Virginia, United States), where the litigation is taking place, screened a recorded statement Monday in which doctor David Kipper said the place where the piece of finger that Depp lost in March 2015 looked like a scene after an intense fight. EFE