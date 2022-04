Actor Johnny Depp reacts as he testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 20 April 2022. EFE-EPA/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL

Actor Johnny Depp looks on at the end of the second day of his testimony during the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 20 April 2022. EFE-EPA/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL

Actress Amber Heard looks on at the end of the second day of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's testimony during his defamation trial against her, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 20 April 2022. EFE-EPA/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL

Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 20 April 2022. EFE-EPA/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL

Actor Johnny Depp said Wednesday that his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, left "human fecal remains" on his bed days after their separation.

Depp said for the second consecutive day in the litigation that he is facing Heard, after a first day in which he said he had "never" "hit a woman" in his life. EFE