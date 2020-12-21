The British prime minister was holding an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday after France closed its ports to cargo and passenger traffic from the United Kingdom, as an increasing number of countries around the world suspended UK flights over fears surrounding a new, highly infectious strain of coronavirus that was detected in southern England last week.
Johnson will chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency government committee in view of the "significant disruption", especially at the port of Dover in southeast England, where thousands of trucks laden with cargo pass every day to and from France. EFE-EPA
vg/ks