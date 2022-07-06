British prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday continued to resist growing calls for him to resign in the wake of multiple scandals that have engulfed his premiership.

Three more members of his Conservative government – secretaries of state for the Treasury and Children's Affairs, John Glen and Will Quince, respectively, and the parliamentary assistant at the Transport Ministry, Laura Trott – stepped down on Wednesday, a day after the shock resignations of chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.

The flurry of resignations comes in the wake of Johnson acknowledging on Tuesday, after initially denying it, that he was aware of allegations of sexual misconduct by Conservative party whip Chris Pincher and that Pincher had been investigated in the past for inappropriate behavior towards men.

(...)