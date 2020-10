Full beer barrels are moved from a pub past the Beatles museum on Mathew Street during a local lockdown amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Liverpool, Britain, 14 October 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Karen Strickland who runs the Grapes on Mathew Street after closing the pub a night before a local lockdown amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid 19) in Liverpool, Britain, 14 October 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

People enjoy their last drink in the Grapes Pub on Mathew Street a night before a local lockdown amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid 19) in Liverpool, Britain, 14 October 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL