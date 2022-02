A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Labour Party leader Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 09 February 2022.EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2nd R) facing the opposition during Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 09 February 2022. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR HANDOUT

Boris Johnson said his government could lift all domestic Covid-19 restrictions in England, including the need to isolate after a positive test, by the end of this month as the British prime minister tries to recover his tarnished reputation following the so-called Partygate scandal.

He made the remarks in an opening statement to Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons on Wednesday. EFE

