London (United Kingdom), 31/01/2022.- Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain 31 January 2022. Johnson is expected to address MPs after he had received a long-awaited report into lockdown-breaching parties by Senior Civil Servant Sue Gray. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

An official inquiry released on Monday investigating multiple parties held at Downing Street despite lockdown regulations banning social gatherings says the events should not have taken place and that Boris Johnson and his government were guilty of "failures of leadership and judgment".

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office,” the eagerly awaited report by senior civil servant Sue Gray said.

(...)