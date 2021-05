Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon celebrates being declared the winner of the Glasgow Southside seat at Glasgow counting centre in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Britain 07 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon gives her acceptance speech after being declared the winner of the Glasgow Southside seat at Glasgow counting centre in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Britain, 07 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to a summit on the United Kingdom's post-pandemic recovery shortly after the Scottish National Party leader pledged to push for a second independence referendum.

The SNP secured a comfortable majority in Scottish parliamentary elections and will form the next devolved government in the UK’s northernmost nation despite falling one seat short of a majority. EFE

