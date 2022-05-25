Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he was “appalled” by fresh details published by an investigation into the so-called Partygate scandal that detailed boozy social gatherings in government institutions that on occasion lasted into early hours of the morning in breach of Covid-19 measures.
The British prime minister told the House of Commons he was “surprised and disappointed” by the revelations that some of the social gatherings that took place in official institutions “went on far longer than was necessary.”
Johnson defended his “brief” attendance at social gatherings to bid farewell to senior staff members but claimed he had no knowledge at the time that some of those gatherings spiraled into events that “were clearly in breach of the rules and fell foul of the rules.”
(...)