London (United Kingdom), 25/05/2022.- A street cleaner walks past Number 10 in Downing Street, London, Britain, 25 May 2022. The long awaited official civil service investigation into Downing Street parties during the COVID-19 lockdown, dubbed Sue Gray report, has been handed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and expected to be released to the public soon. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

London (United Kingdom), 25/05/2022.- A police officer enters Number 10 in Downing Street, London, Britain, 25 May 2022. The long awaited official civil service investigation into Downing Street parties during the COVID-19 lockdown, dubbed Sue Gray report, has been handed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and expected to be released to the public soon. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

London (United Kingdom), 25/05/2022.- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in London, Britain, 25 May 2022. The long awaited official civil service investigation into Downing Street parties during the COVID-19 lockdown, dubbed Sue Gray report, has been handed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and expected to be released to the public soon. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

London (United Kingdom), 25/05/2022.- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in London, Britain, 25 May 2022. The long awaited official civil service investigation into Downing Street parties during the COVID-19 lockdown, dubbed Sue Gray report, has been handed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and expected to be released to the public soon. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he was “appalled” by fresh details published by an investigation into the so-called Partygate scandal that detailed boozy social gatherings in government institutions that on occasion lasted into early hours of the morning in breach of Covid-19 measures.

The British prime minister told the House of Commons he was “surprised and disappointed” by the revelations that some of the social gatherings that took place in official institutions “went on far longer than was necessary.”

Johnson defended his “brief” attendance at social gatherings to bid farewell to senior staff members but claimed he had no knowledge at the time that some of those gatherings spiraled into events that “were clearly in breach of the rules and fell foul of the rules.”

(...)