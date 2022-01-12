Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday offered his “heart-felt apologies” for attending a social gathering in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020 when the rest of the country was in the grip of Covid-19 restrictions.

“I want to apologise, I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months, I know the anguish that they have been through, unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live the lives that they want of do the things that they love,” the prime minister told MPs at Parliament.

(...)