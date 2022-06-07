British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Houses of Parliament after a vote of no confidence in London, Britain, 06 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

British prime minister Boris Johnson may have survived Monday’s no-confidence vote but the motion lodged by his backbench colleagues over the ‘partygate’ scandal exposed a Conservative Party in deep crisis.

The rebellion in his party had been brewing for weeks in the wake of revelations that a culture of illegal and occasionally drunken social gatherings had taken root at Downing Street when the rest of the United Kingdom was in the teeth of strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The secret ballot was triggered when the threshold of 15% of Tory MPs filed a letter to Sir Graham Brady, the head of the 1922 Committee, the Conservative Party parliamentary group.

Johnson, who needed a majority plus one to hold onto his job, got the backing of 59% of Conservative MPs but no fewer than 148 lawmakers voted against the prime minister.

(...)