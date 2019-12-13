Liberal Democrats party leader Jo Swinson during a visit to a Volunteer Hub while campaigning on the general elections, in London, the United Kingdom, 11 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AARON CHOWN/POOL

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech on the final day of general election campaigning in London, the United Kingdom, 11 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds (R) leave the Conservative Party headquarters in London, the United Kingdom, 13 December 2019. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

The Conservative Party swept the United Kingdom's snap general election early Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s gambit to bolster his parliamentary support appeared to have paid off, while the opposition Labour Party earned its worst results since 1935.

The Tories gained a 74-seat majority in the House of Commons for a total of 334 (a 45-seat gain) as the right-wing party snatched traditional strongholds away from dozens of Labour candidates.

“It does look as though this One-Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done," a jubilant Johnson said after he was easily re-elected to his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The incumbent PM, who got into 10 Downing Street after the resignation beleaguered predecessor Theresa May, said that his party’s victory would provide a “chance to respect the democratic will of the British people, to change this country for the better and to unleash the potential of the entire people of this country.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, on the other hand, appeared solemn as he announced he would not be leading the party into a future general election after leaving it at just 201 seats (a net loss of 57) – the lowest tally since 1935, when Clement Attlee (who would later on become PM in the aftermath of World War II) won 154 seats. Until now, Labour's worst results in the post-war era had been in 1983, during the apex of Margaret Thatcher's rule, when it obtained 209 MPs.

“Obviously it is a very disappointing night for the party,” the progressive firebrand told supporters at his Islington North counting party. “But I want to say this – in the election campaign we put forward a manifesto of hope.”

“However, Brexit has so polarized debate it has overridden so much of normal political debate,” Corbyn added, before clarifying he would remain as leader during a “reflection period” to ensure that “discussion takes place and we move on into the future.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, narrowly lost her seat to the Scottish National Party in East Dunbartonshire, a constituency she had represented for the past 12-and-a-half years.

“Some will be celebrating the wave of nationalism sweeping both sides of the border, and I do congratulate all those elected,” the Lib Dem leader said. “But let me say now, for millions of people in our country, these results will bring dread and dismay, and people are looking for hope.”

The national vote share after 622 of the 650 constituencies had been firmly declared stood at 43.3 percent for the Tories (a 1.2-percent increase compared to the June 2017 election), 32.9 percent Labour (a 7.9-point slump), 11 percent Lib Dems (+4.1), 3.9 percent SNP (+0.9), 2.7 percent Greens (+1.1) and 2.1 percent for the Brexit Party.

Turnout hovered at 67 percent of the 47.59 million registered voters who had been called to the ballot box, 1.6 percent less than in the 2017 general election.

United States President Donald Trump seemed happy with the preliminary results, tweeting: "Looking like a big win for Boris in the UK."

Johnson inherited a minority government from May, who lost her majority in a miscalculated decision to call a snap election in 2017 in a bid for a mandate to proceed with Brexit.

May stepped down earlier this year after the lower chamber of lawmaking rejected her Brexit withdrawal deal three times.

Johnson had served as foreign secretary under May, but resigned in opposition to her deal. As PM, he set out to renegotiate it.

Dogged by parliamentary opposition, defections from his own party and the collapse of the May-era confidence-and-supply deal with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, Johnson tried to suspend Parliament in September in what opposition figures said was a tactic to force Brexit through on Oct. 31.

The Supreme Court later ruled Johnson's attempt to prorogue Parliament unlawful.

With a comfortable majority, Johnson should have little issue pushing the withdrawal deal through, finalizing the terms of the divorce with the European Union before starting the process of negotiating a new trade deal with the European bloc.

Financial markets reacted to the forecasts showing a Conservative victory with a rise in the value of the pound sterling. EFE-EPA

uk-dl/lds