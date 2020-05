A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows Labour leader Keir Starmer (L) listening to Prime Minister Boris Johnson (standing) during Prime Minister Questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Passengers wear masks as they arrive at Heathrow Airport, in Britain, 02 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street after attending Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons in central London, Britain, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that the government will use “maximum caution” when considering lifting lockdown restrictions.

The United Kingdom has reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Europe and second-highest in the world behind the United States.EFE-EPA

