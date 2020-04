Police officers stand outside the Emergency Department at St.Thomas' Hospital in London, Britain, 07 April, 2020. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Police officers stand opposite the Houses of Parliament and St.Thomas' Hospital in London, Britain, 07 April, 2020. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Downing Street on Tuesday said Boris Johnson was “stable” and in “good spirits” after spending the night in intensive care at the St Thomas’ Hospital in London, where he was moved after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened.

The Conservative Party leader, 55, was first admitted to hospital on Sunday as a precautionary measure for persistent symptoms of coronavirus, particularly a high fever. EFE-EPA

prc/jt