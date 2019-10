A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a session at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 03 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows leader of the opposition, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn listening to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a session at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 03 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) speaking during a session at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 03 October 2019. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY

Johnson tries to sell his backstop alternative to MPs

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said his proposed replacement for the Irish backstop in the Brexit agreement showed the government was determined to leave the European Union with a deal.

The Conservative Party leader was updating MPs in the House of Commons, the UK's lower chamber of Parliament, after unveiling his backstop replacement protocol at a Tory conference Wednesday. EFE-EPA