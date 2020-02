Michel Barnier, Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom (UKTF), gives a press briefing in Brussels, Belgium, 03 February 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he delivers a speech on 'Unleashing Britain's Potential' at the Old Royal Naval College in London, Britain, 03 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Jason Alden

Boris Johnson on Monday said he wanted to secure the United Kingdom a similar trade deal with the European Union to the one signed by Canada but insisted London would not have to align with EU regulations, a likely point of contention in forthcoming negotiations.

Three days after the UK officially left the EU, the prime minister said he was not seeking to undermine EU standards with a "cut-throat race to the bottom."EFE-EPA

juj-rja-jm/jt-ks