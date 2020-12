Brussels (Belgium), 13/12/2020.- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a press statement following a phone call meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 13 December 2020. A negotiations phase of eleven months that started on 31 January 2020 following the UK's exit from the EU ends on 31 December 2020. Von der Leyen announced that EU-British trade talks will continue beyond deadline date on 13 December 2020. (Bélgica, Reino Unido, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

Brussels (Belgium), 13/12/2020.- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press statement following a phone call meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 13 December 2020. A negotiations phase of eleven months that started on 31 January 2020 following the UK's exit from the EU ends on 31 December 2020. Von der Leyen announced that EU-British trade talks will continue beyond deadline date on 13 December 2020. (Bélgica, Reino Unido, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

Brussels (Belgium).- (FILE) Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) gestures towards European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) welcoming him prior to post-Brexit trade deal talks, in Brussels, Belgium, 09 December 2020 (reissued 13 December 2020). British and EU negotiators are re-engaging in Brussels 13 December 2020 for the final hours of the Brexit talks ahead of the latest deadline with both sides warning they are unlikely to reach an agreement. (Bélgica, Reino Unido, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET *** Local Caption *** 56552882

The European Union and the United Kingdom on Sunday agreed to continue discussions on their post-Brexit relationship.



Earlier this week, both sides had made Sunday the deadline to achieve a resolution to the discussions, but these have now been extended after a phone call between British prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. EFE-EPA