Brussels (Belgium), 05/12/2020.- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 05 December 2020. British and EU negotiators have paused Brexit talks because they say significant divergences remain and the conditions for a deal between the two sides have not been met. A negotiations phase of eleven months that started on 31 January 2020 following the UK's exit from the EU ends on 31 December 2020 (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND / POOL

Brussels (Belgium), 07/12/2020.- European Union (EU) Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier attends a Coreper, meeting with European union Ambassadors at European council, about Brexit negotations, in Brussels, Belgium, 07 December 2020. A negotiations phase of 11 months that started on 31 January 2020, following Britian's exit from the EU ends on 31 December 2020. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/JOHN THYS / POOL / POOL

Brussels (Belgium), 08/12/2020.- Britain's Chief Negotiator of Task Force Europe David Frost arrives at European Commission headquarters for a meeting on Brexit negotiations in Brussels, Belgium, 08 December 2020. British Prime Minister Johnson is heading to Brussels for a crucial Brexit talks. (Bélgica, Reino Unido, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The British prime minister warned Tuesday that reaching an agreement with the European Union over Brexit will be "very, very difficult," but that he hoped the “sweet power of reason” would prevail.



Boris Johnson was speaking before traveling to Brussels in the coming days for a face-to-face meeting with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in an attempt to break the deadlocked talks that have been at an impasse due to the lack of progress on several key issues. EFE-EPA



