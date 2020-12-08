The British prime minister warned Tuesday that reaching an agreement with the European Union over Brexit will be "very, very difficult," but that he hoped the “sweet power of reason” would prevail.
Boris Johnson was speaking before traveling to Brussels in the coming days for a face-to-face meeting with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in an attempt to break the deadlocked talks that have been at an impasse due to the lack of progress on several key issues. EFE-EPA
