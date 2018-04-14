The British Prime Minister said on Saturday that the joint strike in Syria was a limited and targeted attack to degrade the Syrian Regime's chemical weapons capability and deter their use.

Theresa May said, at a press conference on Saturday at her Downing Street office, that a significant body of information including intelligence indicates the Bachar Al Asad Regime is responsible for the chemical attack on Saturday on Douma.

"We would have preferred an alternative path. But on this occasion there is none," said the British prime minister.