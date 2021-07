Bryson DeChambeau of the US hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 01 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Jon Rahm of Spain reacts on the first hole during the 4th round of The Open 2021 golf championship at Royal St George's golf course in San?dwich, Kent, Britain, 18 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

World number one Jon Rahm was ruled out of the golf competition at Tokyo 2020 after he tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish Olympic committee (COE) confirmed on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard tested positive during the final mandatory testing protocol, following his recent participation in the Open Championship in the United Kingdom. EFE

