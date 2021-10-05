Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida (second from left), the president of the Real Spanish Federation of Golf, Gonzaga Escauriaza (left); the chairman and CEO of Acciona, Jose Manuel Entrecanales (right) and Spanish world No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm (center) take part in the presentation ceremony for the latest edition of the Acciona Open de España, which will be held from 07 October 2021 to 10 October 2021 at the Campo Villa country club in Madrid, Spain. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida (left) and professional golfers Luke Donald (right) and Jon Rahm (center) take part in the presentation ceremony for this year's edition of the Acciona Open de España, which will be played from 7 October 2021 to 10 October 2021 at the Campo Villa country club in Madrid, Spain. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Jon Rahm: It would be an honor to play a golf event with Rafael Nadal

Spanish world No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm said Tuesday it would be a great honor to partner one day in a golf event with countryman and tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who is known to hit the links whenever possible.

Rahm said of the 35-year-old Nadal, winner of a record 13 French Opens and co-leader all-time with 20 men's Grand Slam singles titles, that he's a "great idol and someone to learn from."

The 2021 US Open champion, who will be competing in the Open de España at Madrid's Campo Villa country club from Oct. 7-10 and spoke to the media at the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, will be looking to equal late Spanish great Seve Ballesteros' tally of three titles.

"I hadn't been in Spain since December 2019, and that's what's most exciting. Being able to play in front of a Spanish crowd is important, as is the challenge of equaling Seve," Rahm said of that Hall of Fame golfer who died of brain cancer in 2011.

(...)