Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C-R) walks together with the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C-L) in Khreshchatyk street where Russian armored military vehicles that were captured in fights by the Ukrainian army are placed on display, on Independence Day, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

British prime minister Boris Jonhson returned to Kyiv Wednesday in a surprise visit to mark the country’s Independence Day and six months since the Russian invasion began.



“What happens in Ukraine matters to us all,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter next to a picture with Ukrainian president Voloymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.



(...)