Hong Kong Demosisto party Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong poses for photographers after a press conference at the Federal Press Conference (Bundespressekonferenz) in Berlin, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BECHER

Berlin (Germany), 11/09/2019.- Hong Kong Demosisto party Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (back to camera) is surrounded by photographers and journalists after a press conference at the Federal Press Conference (Bundespressekonferenz) in Berlin, Germany, 11 September 2019. Wong and fellow activists are on a visit to Berlin at the moment. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BECHER

Hong Kong Demosisto party Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong poses for media after a press conference at the Federal Press Conference (Bundespressekonferenz) in Berlin, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

(L-R) Hong Kong Demosisto activists Wong Yik-Mo, Hong Kong Demosisto activist Glacier Kwong and Hong Kong Demosisto party Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong during a press conference at the Federal Press Conference (Bundespressekonferenz) in Berlin, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Hong Kong Demosisto party Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong arrives for a press conference at the Federal Press Conference (Bundespressekonferenz) in Berlin, Germany, 11 September 2019.EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Hong Kong Demosisto party Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (2-R) and Hong Kong Demosisto activist Glacier Kwong (R) arrive for a press conference at the Federal Press Conference (Bundespressekonferenz) in Berlin, Germany, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Joshua Wong: Hong Kong is the new Berlin in the new Cold War

Activist Joshua Wong said that Hong Kong was "the new Berlin in the new Cold War" and urged the international community to back the pro-democracy movement that has gripped the special-status Chinese territory.

Wong arrived in the German capital on Monday and met with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas for a joint press conference where he denounced the "barbaric level of force" used by the Hong Kong police against protestors.