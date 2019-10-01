The exterior of the court in Rabat where journalist Hajar Raissouni was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 30, to a year in prison on charges of having an abortion and engaging in extramarital sex. EFE-EPA/Mohamed Siali

Reporter Hajar Raissouni was sentenced here Monday to a year in prison on charges she had an abortion and engaged in sex outside marriage, a verdict guaranteed to fuel the controversy surrounding one of Morocco's highest-profile court cases in recent years.

The 28-year-old reporter's fiance, Sudanese national Rifaat al-Amin, was likewise condemned to spend a year behind bars.

The doctor accused of performing the abortion received a two-year prison term, while two people who assisted him in the procedure were found guilty but given suspended sentences.

"It's a verdict that is contradictory to the spirit of the law and to the science, because there was evidence that demonstrates there was not an abortion," defense attorney Abdelmoula Marouri said.

All five defendants were consistent throughout the trial in denying that an abortion took place inside the gynecologist's office in Rabat where Raissouni says she went to seek treatment for a blood clot.

Family and friends of the defendants wept and cried out in anger following the reading of the verdict in a courtroom packed with human rights activists, lawyers and representatives of both domestic and international media outlets.

"We think ... that there were enormous irregularities at the time of Raissouni's arrest," Charki Lahrach, a reporter with Moroccan weekly Telquel, told Efe.

She added that more than 150 of Raissouni's media colleagues signed a manifesto condemning what they saw as a "great campaign of defamation" against her.

Raissouni and her fiance were arrested on Aug. 31 as they were leaving the gynecologist's office, raising suspicions that authorities had the clinic under surveillance.

None of the 73 abortion trials held in Morocco last year attracted the kind of attention generated by the Raissouni case.

The Moroccan Association for the Fight against Clandestine Abortion estimates the number of abortions terminations carried out in the country at anywhere from 600 to 800 a day.

While some of those procedures take place under relatively safe conditions, others are done by healers with no formal medical training.

More broadly, the prosecution of Raissouni has heightened the focus on efforts now under way in parliament to revise Morocco's penal code, which severely restricts abortion and criminalizes homosexuality and extramarital sex.

This is not the first time Moroccan progressives have called for liberalizing the 1950s-era code, but unlike the previous occasions, the Islamist Justice and Development Party does not seem to be mounting a major effort to block decriminalization of abortion and extramarital sex.

Raissouni writes for Akhbar Al Yaoum, one of the few Moroccan media outlets critical of the government. EFE

fzb/dr