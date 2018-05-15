View of the vehicle where journalist Juan Carlos Huerta was murdered when he was leaving his home in the outskirts of the city of Villahermosa, Tabasco state, Mexico, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Forensic experts work on the vehicle where journalist Juan Carlos Huerta was murdered when he was leaving his home in the outskirts of the city of Villahermosa, the capital of the southern Mexican state of Tabasco, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Journalist Juan Carlos Huerta was murdered Tuesday when he was leaving his home in the outskirts of the city of Villahermosa, the capital of the southern Mexican state of Tabasco, authorities said.

The governor of Tabasco, Arturo Nuñez, expressed his condolences, saying that the murder took place when Huerta "was about to enter his vehicle."

Nuñez said that is was too early to provide any hypotheses regarding the motive of the crime.

"The only thing that the (state) secretary of public security was confident of is that it was not a robbery. The goal was to murder him," the governor said.

Nuñez added that authorities "are carrying out all possible measures" to find those responsible for the crime.

"We have set up roadblocks on highways exiting the city because we identified a black vehicle in which the perpetrators were travelling in," he said.

According to the press freedom organization Article 19, Huerta, a radio host, is the forth journalist murdered in Mexico in 2018.

Huerta's murder took place exactly one year after journalist Javier Valdez was killed in Culiacan, capital of the northwestern state of Sinaloa.

The murder of Valdez, a reporter for La Jornada newspaper and author of many books including "Miss Narco," shook Mexico, one of the deadliest countries for journalists.

In 2017, 12 journalists were murdered in Mexico for their work, and since the year 2000 a total of 115 journalists have been killed.