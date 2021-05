Colombian Red Cross medics carry away the body of a man killed during protests in Cali, Colombia, on Friday, 28 May 2021. EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Colombian singer Adriana Lucia performs during a protest event at the National Park in Bogota on Friday, 28 May 2021. EFE/Carlos Ortega

Anti-government protesters march in Medellin, Colombia, on Friday, 28 May 2021. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Colombia's Esmad riot police detain a protester in Madrid, Colombia, on Friday, 28 May 2021. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Several press photographers were assaulted by police and some people in civvies while doing their job to cover violent anti-government protests in Colombia Friday.

Those attacked include EFE photojournalist Mauricio Dueñas who was in Madrid town near Bogotá rocked by riots throughout the day. EFE