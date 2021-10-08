Journalists María Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their courageous fight for human rights in the Philippines and Russia, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.
The committee highlighted the journalists’ “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”
Both Ressa and Muratov "are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," the organization added.
Ressa co-founded Rappler, a digital media company for investigative journalism, in 2012 and uses her platform to challenge Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime using "freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country," the Committee said.
(...)