Maria Ressa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler, gestures as she speaks to the media after attending a hearing outside a regional trial court in Manila, Philippines, 11 March 2021 EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG *** Local Caption *** 56754830

Dmitry Muratov, editor in chief of Russian newspaper 'Novaya Gazeta', gives information about current events in Moscow at the Bundestag (parliament) in Berlin, Germany, 21 January 2009. EFE/EPA/Rainer Jensen GERMANY OUT

The chairperson of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen shows a picture on a mobile phone of Peace Prize laureates Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, 08 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Heiko Junge NORWAY OUT

Journalists María Ressa from the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov from Russia, winners of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Journalists María Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their courageous fight for human rights in the Philippines and Russia, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

The committee highlighted the journalists’ “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

Both Ressa and Muratov "are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," the organization added.

Ressa co-founded Rappler, a digital media company for investigative journalism, in 2012 and uses her platform to challenge Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime using "freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country," the Committee said.

(...)